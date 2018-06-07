Organic Cafe To Open In Renovated $2.5 Million North Side Building

A $2.5 million mixed-use development was unveiled Thursday morning on Binghamton’s North Side.

The building at 26 Eldredge Street is now home to a brand new organic cafe and coffee shop on the first floor, called Grass Roots Xpress.

The cafe opens June 18th and features a wide variety of farm-to-table meals, as well as organic snacks and beverages.

“We’re trying to have people eat better, and want people to come and see what we have. We want to show people that you can eat better, and you don’t have to pay the high prices that you would pay at a restaurant for the food that we have.” - Tony Brzezowski, STK Partners, LLC

Above the cafe is a housing unit with state-of-the-art apartments geared towards students and young professionals. Next to the cafe is an event space.

STK Partners is responsible for the renovation of the building, and currently owns four more buildings on the block. They demolished 24 Eldredge Street to reduce blight.

“You are pioneering the revitalization of a portion of the North Side. It really is a symbol of the type of development now that we’re seeing in the North Side. In every direction that you look around from this building, there are things happening.” - Binghamton Mayor Rich David