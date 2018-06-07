Shots Fired: Binghamton Police Searching For Suspects

Binghamton Police early Thursday morning responded to 107 Susquehanna St. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived it was discovered that two gunshots were fired at the occupied home.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The suspects fled on foot from the area of Susquehanna St., towards the South Side of Binghamton. The suspects in this investigation are described as follows:

Suspect 1: Juvenile-aged black male, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

Suspect 2: Juvenile-aged black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red pants.

This incident is not a random act, and all parties involved are believed to know one another.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607) 772-7080.