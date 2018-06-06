Local Stand-Out Nick Wegmann Drafted To Seattle Mariners

Vestal, N.Y. - Local stand-out pitcher Nick Wegmann became Binghamton University's eighth player to be drafted to the MLB in the last seven years. Today Wegmann was drafted in the 34th round and 1,018th overall by the Mariners. The Bearcats have had at least one player taken in each of the last five MLB drafts.

Wegmann just recently graduated from BU and immediately went on to play baseball at a professional level for the Washington Wild Things. Now, he's headed back to Vestal for the next few days until he is assigned.

According to Binghamton University, Wegmann stated, "This is the opportunity of a lifetime ... what every little kid dreams of. I am still in awe of what just happened."