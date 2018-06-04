  • Home


JC Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Theft

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. -

The Johnson City Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of stealing from Wegmans.

Police said the subject is suspected of multiple larcenies from the Wegmans in Johnson City.

If you have any information you can contact JC Police at (607) 798-9318 x241, all tips can be confidential. 