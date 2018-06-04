Meth Bust: Two Charged With Possession

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office made the following arrest Sunday morning:

Shortly after 4:00am, a Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle coming from behind a closed business in the Town of Union.

Upon further investigation, both occupants, Amanda Craft and Randolph Parkes, were found to be in possession of numerous packages containing a tan powdery substance.

The tan powdery substance field tested positive for methamphetamine. Craft and Parkes were both arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree. Both were processed at the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and then released with appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Union Court at a later date.

Arrested: Amanda Craft, 30 Randolph Parkes, 54

Newark Valley, NY Endicott, NY