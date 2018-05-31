Maine-Endwell Continues On Route To Repeat

Maine-Endwell 's softball team defeated the Ardsley Panthers 8-4 in the New York Class A Subregionals game.

Maine-Endwell dominated the entire game up until the 6th inning when Ardsley almost made a run as they put themselves within two runs after a two run double. Maine-Endwell responded in the next frame as Mere Rose hit a two-run homer over the fence of left field and securing the Spartans lead at 8-4.

Senior star pitcher Emily Hess threw 14 K's throughout 7 innings as she and the rest of the team shut the door on the Ardsley Panthers. Now, the Spartans continue their quest for their 3rd straight New York state title.

"We're really excited because our idea is to go to states this year and we always come out and play hard and any one who gets in our way, we just push it to them." Said Pitcher Emily Hess.

The Spartans almost let the game get away from them towards the end of the game. Head Coach Joe Mancinelli stated, "As young as they are, we try not to go to over board I guess, we just remind them of the fundamentals."

Maine-Endwell is back at Union-Endicott this Saturday at 11 AM for the class A Regional Championship game. They'll be taking on Port Jervis of Section IX.