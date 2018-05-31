Vestal High School Seniors Help Discovery Center Get Summer Ready

Vestal High School seniors donated their time throughout the community on Thursday. For the group helping out the Discovery Center, it was a chance to give back to a place they used to come to as kids.

"I think a lot of us came here growing up, playing inside or in the garden. So it's really nice to give back to something we grew up with," says senior Yuval Tessman-Bar-On.

Throughout the Story Garden, the students took on the tasks of painting, mulching, and weeding. Discovery Center staff say the work they've done makes it possible for more kids to come away with the same memories these teens have of the interactive children's museum.

"If we have to stop and paint and weed, we can't deliver the programs. So a volunteer effort is crucial," says Nancy Hargrave, the Story Garden Supervisor.

More than 30 students participated in the Day of Service, which is part of the school's International Baccalaureate classes.

"It's just important that our students get out and make these contacts with the community," says Vestal teacher Jeffrey Dunham.

With these students getting ready for graduation and their future, it's a good time for them to look back and give back to a part of their past.

"Now that we're seniors and we're going.. to just come back is a nice little circle," says senior Grace Kim.

In addition to the group at the Discovery Center, more students helped out at the CHOW warehouse, sorting and packaging up food.