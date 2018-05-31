Domestic Violence: Binghamton Man Found Guilty

A Broome County Jury Wednesday found Saifur R. Abussalam guilty of Attempted

Assault, for a July 2017 domestic attack in the City of Binghamton.



He was arrested by Binghamton Police on July 30th, 2017, and indicted by a Grand Jury on September

8th, 2017.



Abussalam was convicted of attempting to cause serious physical injury to the victim, with a rock and golf

club, and in doing so caused a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a fractured orbital.



“This barbaric behavior deserves nothing less than the maximum sentence in state prison,” said District

Attorney Steve Cornwell.



Sentencing is scheduled for August 10th, 2018, when he faces up to 15 years in prison.