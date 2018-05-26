Section IV Softball Championship Central

Ten high school softball teams represented their classes in the Section IV Softball Championships at BAGSAI Field in Binghamton, Saturday. Hundreds of fans sat along the fences eager to watch as their teams claimed the title of Champions, but only five teams could hold that honor.

Here are your Section IV Softball Championship results:

Class AA

Horseheads - 9 def. Corning - 8 Final

Class A

Maine-Endwell - 10 def. Union-Endicott - 3 Final

Class B

Susquehanna Valley - 8 def. Windsor - 0 Final

Class C

Thomas A. Edison - 1 def. Elmira Notre Dame - 0 Final

Class D

Deposit - 22 def. Marathon - 0 Final

Noteworthy statistics:

Horseheads trailed Corning, 7-1, going into the fifth inning, but it was Therese Cites that sparked the comeback with a 1-out grand-slam.

Deposit's Makenzie Stiles pitched a perfect game in the outing against Marathon. Her fourth of the season, and her thirteenth of her career.

New York State Sub-Regional Playoffs begin Thursday, May 31, 2018, at various sites .

Horseheads will face Yorktown at Union-Endicott High School in a Sub-Regional game, May 31, 2018, at 2:30 p.m.

Maine-Endwell will be playing a team to be determined at Union-Endicott High School in a Sub-Regional game, May 31, 2018, at 1:00 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley will be playing a team to be determined at Union-Endicott High School in a Regional game, June 1, 2018, at 2:30 p.m.

Deposit will be playing a team to be determined at Union-Endicott High School in a Regional game, June 1, 2018, at 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Edison will be playing a team to be determined at Carrier Park (Syracuse) in a Regional game, June 1, 2018, at 5:00 p.m.