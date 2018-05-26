Statewide Memorial Day Crackdown On Drunk Driving

As Memorial Day Weekend continues, law enforcement is making safety a priority.

The New York State Police announcing a statewide crackdown on drunk and reckless driving this weekend. The enforcement period began on Friday and runs through Monday.

To make the roads safe on one of the busiest travel holidays of the year, drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and an increase in patrol by both state and local police. Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked police vehicles.

During Memorial Day Weekend in 2017, Troopers arrested 237 people for drunk driving, issues 12,169 tickets, and investigated 146 injury crashes.