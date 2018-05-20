Last Day Of Graduation Ceremonies For BU Class of 2018

Sunday was the final day of commencement ceremonies for Binghamton University's Class of 2018.

Finishing off the 2018 graduation weekend is the Harpur College Ceremonies, with Harpur 1 at 8:30 a.m., Harpur 2 at 12:30 p.m., and Harpur 3 at 4:30 p.m.

From May 18 to May 20, the university awarded nearly 4,000 degrees for bachelor's, master's, and doctoral candidates in a total of nine separate Commencement ceremonies.