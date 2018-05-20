Hundreds Participate In Muddy Obstacle Course

Hundreds participated in the fifth annual NEWBSANITY Mud Gauntlet obstacle course. There, the participants tested their mental and physical strength across 5K (3.1 miles), all while getting coated in mud and dirt. The Mud Gauntlet offers over thirty natural and man made obstacles.

" This is the 5th year of this event and as I said, we've got about three-hundred people out here today that are going to go through this obstacle course and get covered head to toe in mud and have a great time" says John Barry executive director for the Southern Tier AIDS Program

The forty-acre course offers challenges to people of all ages and ranges in difficulty. Seasoned athletes and newcomers have the option to take the Risk and Reward path or the Tried and True path. There's also a separate course for children if they wish to participate.

"We're going to be continuing to hold this event in the future and we hope that folks who want to have a good time and stay healthy and come out and get covered in mud come join us" says Barry

The participants get challenge themselves while raising money for a local organization. All of the proceeds from the Mud Gauntlet went to the Southern Tier AIDS Program.