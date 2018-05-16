Don't let the summertime boredom keep your family inside, with the FOX 40 My8 Staycation card you can enjoy 10 activities for your family at no additional cost. This $325 value is only $79.99, that's less than $8 per family activity.

Buy the Staycation Card Here!

$325.00 Value for only $79.99

Available 6/4/18 at 8:00 AM

Buy the Staycation Card for only $79.99

Learn More Please Note: Some restrictions apply. See participants websites for additional details. Chuckster's pass expires 9/30/18.

With the Staycation Card, you get to enjoy:



• Binghamton Rumble Ponies - 4 tickets for a family of 4 to a 2018 regular season game.

• Bouncing Monkeys - Admission for 2 adults and 2 children

• Chuckster’s - 4 passes for a family of 4 to round of golf at the miniature golf course (Valid through 9/30/18)

• Kopernik Observatory - Family Pass to a Kopernik Friday Night program

• Midway Lanes - 4 tickets for a family of 4 for Spin Zone (1 ticket per family member)

• Owego Bowl - 1 game and shoe rental for 4 family of four

• Rosamond Gifford Zoo - Single-use family pass -- admission for 2 adults and 2 children

• Skate Estate - 4 passes for a family of 4 to 1 hour on the water wiz water slide

• Tioga County Fair - 4 tickets for a family of 4 to an evening at the fair

• Waterman Conservation Center - 1 membership for a family of four

Participating Destinations