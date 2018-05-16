Staycation Card
Don't let the summertime boredom keep your family inside, with the FOX 40 My8 Staycation card you can enjoy 10 activities for your family at no additional cost. This $325 value is only $79.99, that's less than $8 per family activity.
With the Staycation Card, you get to enjoy:
• Binghamton Rumble Ponies - 4 tickets for a family of 4 to a 2018 regular season game.
• Bouncing Monkeys - Admission for 2 adults and 2 children
• Chuckster’s - 4 passes for a family of 4 to round of golf at the miniature golf course (Valid through 9/30/18)
• Kopernik Observatory - Family Pass to a Kopernik Friday Night program
• Midway Lanes - 4 tickets for a family of 4 for Spin Zone (1 ticket per family member)
• Owego Bowl - 1 game and shoe rental for 4 family of four
• Rosamond Gifford Zoo - Single-use family pass -- admission for 2 adults and 2 children
• Skate Estate - 4 passes for a family of 4 to 1 hour on the water wiz water slide
• Tioga County Fair - 4 tickets for a family of 4 to an evening at the fair
• Waterman Conservation Center - 1 membership for a family of four
Participating Destinations
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
Binghamton Rumble Ponies
With their second season in full force, a Binghamton Rumble Ponies game is the perfect way to spend a lazy summer day fun-filled night. Purchase the Staycation Card and receive 4 tickets for a family of 4 to any non-fireworks night game during the regular season. Root for your home team and the likes of Jeff McNeil, Peter Alonso, Kevin Taylor, and Tim Tebow at NYSEG Stadium at 211 Henry St, Binghamton, NY 13901.
Bouncing Monkeys
Bouncing Monkeys
Time to Bounce!! Bouncing Monkeys is Broome County’s most exciting family entertainment center! With bounce houses, indoor playground equipment, arcade games, and concessions, it is the premier location for birthday parties and open play for children (1-9 years old). Purchase the Staycation Card and receive admission for 2 adults and 2 children! So bounce on over to Bouncing Monkeys at 2801 East Main St. Endwell, NY 13760!
Chuckster's Family Entertainment Center
Chuckster's Family Entertainment Center
Chuckster's is one of the areas premiere family fun centers, featuring a premier miniature golf course, batting cages, zip line, rock wall, individual attractions, home made ice cream, gelato, and sorbet! Purchase the Staycation Card and receive 4 passes for a family of 4 for a round of miniature golf! Spend the day at Chuckster's, located at 1915 Vestal Pkwy West, Vestal NY 13850!
Kopernik Observatory
Kopernik Observatory
The Kopernik Observatory & Science Center is the first science laboratory facility in New York State designed for K-12 teachers, students and their families. Its mission is to offer hands-on investigations using advanced telescopes, computers and other tools, encouraging the discovery of the wonders of the Universe. Purchase the Staycation Card and receive a Family Pass to a Friday Night Program! Visit Kopernik at 698 Underwood Rd, Vestal, NY 13850!
Midway Lanes
Midway Lanes
Midway Lanes has 36 lanes of bowling excitement along with the brand new fun zone entertainment center, a full-service bar and cafe. Daily and nightly open bowling specials, birthday, group and fundraising party packages for any type of special event you may have in mind. Purchase the Staycation Card and receive 4 tickets for a family of 4 for Spin Zone at 213 N Jensen Rd, Vestal, NY 13850!
Owego Bowl
Owego Bowl
Owego Bowl is a full-featured 24 lane center including automatic scoring, snack bar, full service pro shop, bar and lounge with pool table. We also offer all New York State Lottery games including Quick Draw and Instant tickets. A bowling alley with a welcome home atmosphere. Purchase a Staycation Card and receive 1 game and shoe rental for a family of 4. Hit the lanes at 1404 Taylor Rd, Owego, NY 13827!
Rosamond Gifford Zoo
Rosamond Gifford Zoo
Home to over 700 animals, Rosamond Gifford Zoo provides the best day ever: experiences that excite, memories that endure & worldwide conservation education. The zoo is among the top 10 percent of zoos in the country as an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Purchase the Staycation Card and receive a single-use family pass: admission for 2 adults and 2 children Head up to 1 Conservation Pl, Syracuse, NY 13204!
Skate Estate
Skate Estate
The Skate estate Family Fun Center has so much to do for the whole family. From skating, to laser tag, the water slide, mini-golf, and more. Skate Estate is a perfect summer time destination. Purchase a Staycation Card and receive 4 passes for a family for 4 to 1 hour on the Water Wiz Water Slide. Roll over to Skate Estate located at 3401 Vestal Rd, Vestal, NY 13850!
The Tioga County Fair
The Tioga County Fair is August 7 - 11, 2018! Come ride the rides, see the animals, win prizes and watch the Demolition Derby, Battle of the Bands and more! The Tioga County Fair only comes once a year so mark your calendars and purchase the Staycation Card where you receive 4 tickets for a family of 4 to one evening at the fair, located at 1 W Main St, Owego, NY 13827!
Waterman Conservation Center
Waterman Conservation Center
Waterman Conservation Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to our mission of promoting conservation education, outdoor recreation, and environmental literacy. Receive a membership for a family of four which includes a quarterly newsletter via e-mail (print on request), access to a discounted member rate for summer camp, discounted admission for special programs, 10% discount on store items on purchases greater than $10, and access to special members only events!
