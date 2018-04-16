Second Binghamton University Student Death in Just Over a Month

The 19-year-old, engineering student, Joao Souza's death marks the second Binghamton University student that has been killed, in just over a month.

On Friday, March 9, 22-year-old nursing student, Haley Anderson, was found dead at a residence on Oak St., in Binghamton. According to police that is where her ex-boyfriend, and suspect, Orlando Tercero strangled her.

Tercero fled to Nicaragua where he is waiting to be extradited back to Broome County. Both Tercero and Anderson were nursing students at BU, he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police confirmed Monday, that the suspect in Sunday night's fatal stabbing is in custody. Police say this was not a random act, but additional police presence will remain on campus throughout the night and into Tuesday to ensure the safety of students.

Monday's classes were canceled at the campus and will resume on Tuesday.