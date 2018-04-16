Teen Charged With Several Felonies And Misdemeanors After Pursuit

New York State Police at Oneonta arrested a 16-year-old on Sunday after he led troopers on a pursuit through several townships and damaged three state police vehicles.



The teen was arrested at approximately 11:53 a.m. and has been charged with the felonies, Grand Larceny in the 4th degree and two counts of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd degree. He was charged with the misdemeanors of Menacing in the 2nd degree, three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd degree and Reckless Driving. The teen was also issued traffic tickets in the towns of Otego, Unadilla, Sidney, Afton, Colesville and Bainbridge.



State troopers were originally called to a domestic dispute at about 10:15 a.m. at a residence on River St. in the town of Otego. When troopers arrived, they learned the teen threatened a victim with a knife. He then fled the scene in a 2008 green Toyota Sienna.



A trooper spotted the vehicle at approximately 11:16 a.m. on State Highway 7 in the town of Otego. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver did not comply. A pursuit began where the teen continued west on State Highway 7 in the town of Unadilla. The pursuit was terminated prior to entering the village of Unadilla. The trooper observed the vehicle travel on several roads toward Sheep Pen Rd.



Troopers from SP Sidney created a roadblock at Sheep Pen Rd. and State Highway 7. As troopers approached the minivan, the teen put the vehicle in reverse and struck a troop car. He then put the vehicle in drive, smashing into another troop car and pushed it to the center of the road.



A second pursuit began at 11:27 a.m. The teen entered Interstate 88 at a high rate of speed at exit 10 then struck a third state police vehicle in the town of Afton. He exited Interstate 88 at exit 6, traveled north on State Route 79 then east on State Highway 7. While traveling at a high rate of speed on State Highway 7, the suspect struck a bridge abutment just before the village of Bainbridge. One of the first troop cars that had been struck attempted to block the suspect vehicle and was subsequently rammed a second time. The suspect vehicle finally came to rest on State Highway 7 and the teen was taken into custody at approximately 11:53 a.m.



The teen was transported by ambulance to Tri-town hospital, where he was medically cleared and transported to SP Sidney for processing.



He was arraigned in the town of Otego and remanded to the Otsego County Jail on $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

