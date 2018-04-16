Suspect in BU Fatal Stabbing Identified, Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

Binghamton University officials on Monday have confirmed a first-year student was stabbed to death on campus Sunday night. Officials say it happened at 10:30 p.m.

Police have identified the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old Binghamton University freshman.

Michael Roque, 20, was arraigned at the Broome County Sheriff's Office just after 9:00 p.m. Monday.

Roque plead not guilty to the charge of second degree murder in the death of BU engineering student Joao Souza. He was remanded to Broome County Jail.

Earlier Monday evening, District Attorney Steve Cornwell confirmed Roque was in custody after a day of extensive searches across Binghamton University's campus. Roque was found inside his dormitory.

University Police responded to room G17 of Windham Hall at 10:23 p.m. Sunday after reports of an assault, and upon arrival found Souza in a suite with stab wounds. Souza was transported to Wilson Hospital and later died from his injuries.

"It's been a very difficult day for our community. The tragic loss of a young person from violence is one of the worst things that can happen in our lives." - Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger

Officials say Souza's parents are in Brazil and they were notified by a Dean of Students employee and members of university police.

Police searched the area around Windham Hall and areas like the Nature Preserve throughout the day.

Campus police, investigators from the District Attorney's office, and New York State Police worked on the case throughout the night, conducting interviews and property searches.

Police say this was not a random act, but additional police presence will remain on campus throughout the night and into tomorrow to ensure the safety of students.

The campus plans to resume classes on Tuesday.

