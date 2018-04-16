Binghamton University Confirms Student Stabbed to Death On Campus

Binghamton University officials have canceled classes for Monday, April 16, after a first-year student was stabbed to death on campus the night before. Officials say it happened at 10:30 p.m on Sunday, April 15.

University spokesperson Ryan Yarosh said the school will release more information about the student, a 19-year-old male after the family is notified. BU said it was in the process of doing that Monday morning.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male wearing dark pants and a dark, Puma hooded sweatshirt. Additional details will be provided as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should call Binghamton University Police at 607-777-2393.

In a statement, Yarosh said investigators from multiple agencies had been interviewing several people throughout the night and they don't believe it was a random act.

The school is offering numerous counseling services for students and faculty.

If you would like to talk with someone, you can call the Dean of Students Office and CARE Team at 607-777-2804, The University Counseling Center (UCC) at 607-777-2772. To reach a counselor after hours, students should call 607-777-2772 and select #2. In an emergency, call 911.

BU's employee assistance program staff can be reached at 607-777-6655 or 607-777-6650 during regular office hours, or an off-campus coordinator can be reached after hours by calling the 24-hour EAP call line at 1-800-822-0244.