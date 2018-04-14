State Police Locate Missing Binghamton Teen

Update: 10:53am- New York State Police at Binghamton have located Robert G. Pegos, age 15, of Binghamton in a healthy condition. Pegos was located in Bangor, Maine and two people have been arrested.



Isiah T. Worth, age 19 of Triangle and Abigail G. Wagner, age 18 of Triangle have been charged with the felony of Custodial Interference in the 1st degree.



Troopers were able to develop information that Pegos was in Bangor, Maine. A further investigation revealed that Worth rented a rental car and Pegos was transported to Maine.



Worth and Wagner were arraigned in the City of Binghamton Court on April 15, 2018 and were remanded to the Broome County Jail on $1,000 cash bail or $2,000 bond. State police in Binghamton are currently looking for a missing 15 year old teenage boy.

Robert G. Pegos was last seen leaving his home Friday, wearing a black leather jacket, black jeans, grey sneakers, a Nightmare Before Christmas hat, and carrying a black backpack.

Pegos is not carrying a cell phone and could be hiding with friends. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 607-775-1241 and refer to SJS 8183027.