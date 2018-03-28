Teen Arrested For Stealing Car From Johnson City Driveway

A Johnson City teen has been arrested for grand larceny after police say he stole a vehicle right out of a Lester Ave driveway. According to police, the owner of the van started it to warm it up, then went inside. When they came back out, the van was gone.

Authorities spotted 18-year-old Andre Fuimo driving the vehicle on Grand Avenue. During the chase, police say Fuimo jumped out of the car and officers chased him on foot, taking him into custody.

Fuimo is charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and obstructing governmental administration. Fuimo has been arraigned at Johnson City Village Court and remanded to the Broome County Jail.