Section IV Basketball, one more round

Throughout the Southern Tier, around the boy's and girl's varsity basketball leagues, Section IV basketball tournaments have reached their final rounds. Wednesday, local high school basketball wrapped up the semi-final round, and gave sports fans a first look at the upcoming Class Championships.

Girl's Class AA Semi-finals

Elmira - 77 def. Ithaca - 37 Final

Girl's Class B Semi-finals

Susquehanna Valley - 53 def. Norwich - 35 Final

Owego Free Academy - 61 def. Waverly - 57 Final

Boy's Class B Semi-finals

Owego Free Academy - 61 def. Waverly- 40 Final

Girls Class C Semi-finals

Watkins Glen - 62 def. Moravia - 32 Final

Bainbridge-Guilford - 47 def. Greene - 34 Final

Girls Class D Semi-finals

Southern Cayuga - 46 def. South Kortright - 36 Final

Delaware Academy def. Stamford Final

Note worthy statistics:

Prior to tonight's loss against Owego (12-9), Waverly girl's basketball (20-1) was undefeated.

In case you missed it, here are your Section IV high school basketball finals:

-Boy's Class AA Final: Ithaca @ Corning Painted Post (CPP 8:00 p.m.) March 2

-Girl's Class AA Final: Elmira vs Horseheads (CPP 6:00 p.m.) March 2

-Boy's Class A Final: Maine-Endwell vs Johnson City (Arena 3:30 p.m.) March 3

-Girl's Class A Final: Seton Catholic vs Maine-Endwell (Arena 1:00 p.m.) March 3

-Boy's Class B Final: Seton Catholic vs Owego Free Academy (Arena 7:15 p.m.) March 3

-Girl's Class B Final: Susquehanna Valley vs Owego Free Academy (Arena 5:30 p.m.) March 3

-Boy's Class C Final: Tioga vs Unadilla Valley (SUNY Cortland) March 4

-Girl's Class C Final: Binabridge-Guilford vs Watkins Glen (SUNY Cortland) March 4

-Boy's Class D Final: Newfield vs South Kortright (SUNY Oneonta) March 3

-Girl's Class D Final: Southern Cayuga vs Delaware Academy (SUNY Oneonta) March 3