Dick's Sporting Goods Pulls "Assault-Style" Rifles From Store Shelves

Dick's Sporting Goods is pulling assault-style rifles from all Dick's and Field and Stream stores following the tragic Florida high school shooting.

In a statement released by CEO Edward Stack on the company's website, Dick's acknowledges they sold a gun to the Parkland shooter, but say it was not the one he used. As a result, the sporting goods chain is making changes to how they handle firearms sales.

They will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.

Dick's will not sell high capacity magazines.

The store says they have never, and will never, sell bump stock devices.

The statement from Dick's Sporting Goods can be read here.