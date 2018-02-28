  • Home


Dick's Sporting Goods Pulls "Assault-Style" Rifles From Store Shelves

VESTAL, N.Y. -

Dick's Sporting Goods is pulling assault-style rifles from all Dick's and Field and Stream stores following the tragic Florida high school shooting.

In a statement released by CEO Edward Stack on the company's website, Dick's acknowledges they sold a gun to the Parkland shooter, but say it was not the one he used. As a result, the sporting goods chain is making changes to how they handle firearms sales.

  • They will no longer sell firearms to anyone under 21 years of age.
  • Dick's will not sell high capacity magazines.
  • The store says they have never, and will never, sell bump stock devices.

