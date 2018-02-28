Old World Deli Celebrates Grand Re-Opening

Old World Deli celebrated their grand re-opening on Wednesday. New ownership has taken over the downtown Binghamton deli, which has been in business sine the 1970s.

New owner Jordan Jicha says the menu will stay relatively the same, he won't be getting rid of any favorites. The biggest change is in the hours of operation. The deli will now be open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, catering to the college crowd. Jicha says the deli will still have it's hometown feel, setting it apart from chains.

"Being able to be local, I think people love supporting local business and everything's fresh that we do here, we make everything daily and you can taste the quality difference," says Jicha.

Old World Deli also announced the launch of a "create your own sandwich" contest. The public is asked to come up with ingredients and a name for their creation. Submissions can be made in person at the deli or online here. The winner gets a free sub each week for 52 weeks.