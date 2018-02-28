Suspect Charged In Ithaca Robbery

The Ithaca Police Department on Tuesday investigated the report of an armed robbery

on Elm Street involving a pizza delivery driver. A media release was sent regarding that

incident. On Wednesday investigators identified the suspect in that incident as Dennis

Noonan.

While investigators were conducting their investigation it was learned that Noonan

had barricaded himself inside of an apartment in the 150 block of West Village Place. Noonan

initially refused to come out of the apartment, however after several hours he surrendered and

was secured in police custody without incident. Noonan was then transported to IPDHQ for

booking.



Noonan is charged with Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Noonan was

arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $50,000

cash bail or $100,000 bond.



A search of the apartment Noonan was inside of yielded indicators of a Meth lab. Investigation

into the particulars of the items discovered inside the apartment continues, and no charges have

been filed at this time.