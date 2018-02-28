Broome County Warrant Of The Week

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office weekly featured warrant. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Broome County Sheriff’s Office wanted website (https://gobroomecounty.co.broome.ny.us/sheriff/warrants), the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 607-778-1196 or by contacting the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 607-778-2933 or 607-778-2923. Remember that ALL TIPS ARE CONFIDENTIAL!

Steven R Cole

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 165 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Photo Date: 09/24/2015

Warrant: Driving While Intoxicated

Possibly in Friendsville and Susquehanna County Pennsylvania.