  • Home


Broome County Warrant Of The Week

Posted: Updated:
TOWN OF DICKINSON, N.Y. -

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office weekly featured warrant.  Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Broome County Sheriff’s Office wanted website (https://gobroomecounty.co.broome.ny.us/sheriff/warrants), the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 607-778-1196 or by contacting the Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division at 607-778-2933 or 607-778-2923.  Remember that ALL TIPS ARE CONFIDENTIAL!

Steven R Cole

 Height: 5’ 10”
 Weight: 165 lbs
 Eyes: Brown
 Hair: Brown
 Photo Date: 09/24/2015
 Warrant: Driving While Intoxicated

Possibly in Friendsville and Susquehanna County Pennsylvania.