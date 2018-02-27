BU men's season comes to an end in Albany

Albany (22-9, 10-6 America East) used an 11-1 early-second-half run to pull away from Binghamton men's basketball 71-54 in the Bearcats' season finale Tuesday night at SEFCU Arena.



Binghamton (11-20, 2-14 AE) was gunning for a season split with the Great Danes after winning the first matchup in Vestal. But after trimming an eight-point halftime deficit to two, 37-35, in the opening two minutes of the second half, the Bearcats missed 9-of-10 shots and Albany used an 11-1 run to build a double-digit cushion. Binghamton brought it back into single digits when junior guard J.C. Show hit a three-pointer with 9:25 left (52-43) but BU could pull no closer.



In his final collegiate game, senior forward Willie Rodriguez led all scorers with 16 points. He added six boards and finished his stellar Bearcats career with school-records of 1,391 points and 654 rebounds. Classmate Bobby Ahearn added three rebounds to his career total and finished with 452 - sixth-most during BU's Division I tenure.



Junior guards Everson Davis and Show added 10 points apiece and junior center Thomas Bruce chipped in nine points, five boards and two blocks.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department