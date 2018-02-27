Tuesday semi-final high school basketball

The Section IV 2018 Basketball Tournament continued, Tuesday, with semi-final action throughout the Southern Tier. Boy's and girl's varsity teams took to the courts, edging one step closer to writing their names in the State record books.

Boy's Class AA

Ithaca - 60 def. Binghamton - 49 Final

Corning - 51 def. Elmira - 43 Final

Girl's Class A

Seton Catholic - 85 def. Johnson City - 53 Final

Maine-Endwell - 45 def. Union Endicott - 42 Final

Boy's Class B

Seton Catholic - 62 def. Oneonta - 41 Final

Boy's Class C

Tioga - 58 def. Walton - 52 Overtime

Unadilla Valley - 50 def. Lansing - 41 Final

?Boy's Class D

Newfield - 58 def. Delhi - 43 Final

South Kortright - 52 def. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton - 46 Final

Note worthy statistics:

In the loss to Maine-Endwell, Union-Endicott's Alexzeya Brooks netted 33 points.

Lady Saints' Marina Mearkl had a team-high 29 points against the visiting Johnson City Wildcats. JC also had a high-scorer, Molly Burdick walked away form the loss with a respectable 27 points.

Seton Catholic Central Saints' freshman, Marcus Dyes, led his team in scoring with 20 points. His sophomore teammate, Tommy Dempsey, came in three points under with 17 total points.

As it stands, the following games will be held at the Maines Veteran Memorial Arena and SUNY Cortland/Oneonta, Saturday, March 3, and Sunday March 4, from 1:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

-Boy's Class AA Final: Ithaca @ Corning Painted Post

-Boy's Class A Final: Maine-Endwell vs Johnson City (Arena)

-Girl's Class A Final: Seton Catholic vs Maine-Endwell (Arena)

-Boy's Class B Final: Seton Catholic vs winner of Waverly and Owego Free Academy (Arena)

-Girl's Class B Final: Susquehanna Valley vs Owego Free Academy (Arena)

-Boy's Class C Final: Tioga vs Unadilla Valley (SUNY Cortland)

-Boy's Class D Final: Newfield vs South Kortright (SUNY Oneonta)