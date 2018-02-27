Jon Jones' future riding on California Athletic Commission

Union-Endicott High School graduate, former UFC fighter and two-time Light Heavyweight MMA Champion Jonathan Jones, AKA Jon "Bones" Jones, sat before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC), Tuesday, awaiting the hearing decision from the last positive HGH test in July of 2017.

Jones tested positive for the steroid Turinabol in an in-competition test taken in relation to his UFC 214 fight with Daniel Cormier. Today, the CSAC decided sanctions for Jones, who is facing a suspension and fine.

At roughly 3:45 p.m. (ET), by a vote of 6 in favor and 0 against, the CA Hearing Commission handed down a license revocation penalty. Jones' MMA license has been suspended until "[Jon Jones] comes back to the CSAC with evidence of rehabilitation." Jon will not be able to re-apply for reinstatement until a minimum 1-year has passed.

Some may recall the hit and run accident that left Jones in hot water in New Mexico, April 27, 2015. CSAC members stated they remembered the repercussions Jones faced, and felt that due to repeat offenses (including two failed drug tests), Jon Jones has not proven to have been fully rehabilitated.

After handing down the suspension, the CSAC wished Jones a speedy recovery from his mistakes and hoped to "see him in the ring again."

But the suspension isn't all Jones is facing. He could be penalized up to $200,000 in fines (40% of his fight purse) due to the anti-doping policy for sporting events.

Currently, the hearing is in recess and will continue momentarily. But after today is done, Jones will receive a separate sanction from USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner, at a later date.

