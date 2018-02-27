Girl Scout Cookies Arrive In Binghamton

Girl Scout cookie season is here and thousands of boxes have made their way to Binghamton. The boxes are stacked in the Rogers Trucking warehouse on Clinton Street and are being loaded into the cars of area troop leaders.

Thousands of Girl Scout cookies are being loaded up and shipped out to troops around the area. @GSNYPENN pic.twitter.com/uyhly5hj0m — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 27, 2018



"It teaches girls essential business skills and life skills like goal setting, decision making, business ethics, people skills, and money management and all of the proceeds stay local," says Jaime Alvarez, Communications Director for the Girl Scouts NYPENN Pathways.

Alvarez says each troop can decide how they want to spend the money from the cookie fundraiser, making it possible to choose causes that are meaningful for each community.