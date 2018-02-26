Windsor School District Students Sign Banner for Parkland School

Students in the Windsor School District sent words of support to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students on Monday in light of the shooting that occurred on February 14.

Windsor Middle School's entire student body and teachers all signed their name on a yellow-colored banner, an idea suggested by a teacher in Parkland, Florida. It will be hung up inside the school when classes resume on Wednesday.

Students at Windsor High School are also showing their support. Members of the school's art club will be making their own sign and AP students will be writing individual letters to Marjory Stoneman Douglas AP students.