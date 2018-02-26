Whitney Point Mayor Urging Spectrum to Protect Net Neutrality

Whitney Point Mayor, Ryan Reynolds is urging Spectrum to protect net neutrality.

In a release on Monday, the Village said like other municipalities Whitney Point has a franchise agreement with the cable internet provider, Spectrum. The release noted that their previous franchise agreement expired. Reynolds said he is calling on Spectrum to agree to language in a new contract, where Spectrum will stick to the principles of net neutrality.

"The internet is an important part of everyday life, business, and education in New York. I'm asking Spectrum to recognize this and commit to laving our resident's internet alone by putting it in writing," said Reynolds.

The release stated that Reynolds believes the communication in a franchise agreement can be extended to protect internet users, since the internet and cable provider are both Spectrum.