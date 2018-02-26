Bainbridge-Guilford School District to Host Safety Forum

Parents, staff, students, and the community are being brought together for a Safety Forum Tuesday night at the Bainbridge-Guilford high school auditorium to learn how to handle certain situations and to discuss what is in place to ensure children's safety in light of the Parkland, Florida shooting, and an on-campus incident.

The district administration, BOE members, and law enforcement will be present to discuss these events. Parents will be given chance to ask questions and offer any suggestions.

For more information, call the Bainbridge-Guilford School District at (607) 967-6321.