Delaware County Man and Schoharie County Woman Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges

Joshua Carey, age 37, of Stamford, and Ariel Machia, age 27, of Middleburgh, were arrested on February 22 and charged with sexual exploitation of a 1-year-old, whom they used to produce child pornography.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Vadim D. Thomas, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Carey and Machia appeared on February 23 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel, and were detained pending further proceedings.

The charges in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, Carey faces at least 25 years and up to 50 years in prison, post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, and a maximum $250,000 fine. Machia faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, post-imprisonment release of at least 5 years and up to life, and a maximum $250,000 fine. Sentences are imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the United States Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.