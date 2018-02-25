Tri Cities Opera Presents 'Master Class'

This weekend marked the third production of the season for Tri Cities Opera. Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning play, Master Class was performed February 23-25.

Master Class explores the life of famed opera singer Maria Callas during her tenure at The Juilliard School, where she taught in the early 1970’s. This year marks the 40th anniversary of Callas’ death.

The show drew nearly 400 people over the course of three days. Susan Ashbaker, General & Artistic Director of the Tri Cities Opera said the theater continues to attract talent throughout the region.

“We’re very lucky to have an opera company and other organizations and to be able to cultivate not only talent from our region, but bring talent into our region and sometimes they choose to stay and live here which is a wonderful thing,” said Ashbaker.

For almost seven decades, the theater remains a staple of the Binghamton area.

“Tri Cities Opera is the community. It’s part of the community and has been for 69 years. It grew out of this community and has produced a number of wonderful singers,” said Ashbaker.