Jewish Community Center Hosts Annual Purim Carnival

Nearly 200 children celebrated the festival of Purim, a Jewish holiday known for games, good food, and fun, at the Jewish Community Center in Vestal.

For two hours, children dressed in costumes while they played games, jumped on a bounce castle, and had their faces painted. Children also learned about the story of Purim, which commemorates the saving of the Jewish people from King Haman through the intervention of the wise Queen Esther.

Camp director of the JCC, Lynettee Errante, said the children always enjoy the festivities.

“A lot of kids come here during the school year for preschool and after-school, and they love seeing their building transformed. It’s really colorful inside, the kids are loving the games and inflatables,” said Errante. “It’s all about celebrating, eating lots of food and candy and just having a really good time.”

Children enjoyed hamentashen cookies and other Jewish foods. They also won prizes for games. Errante said the annual festival is a good way for parents and their children to celebrate the holiday.

“We’re able to provide our families in the community with a fun activity for the afternoon where they can come and enjoy the afternoon together,” said Errante.