‘Binghamton On Tap’ Soaks Up Thousands

The fourth annual ‘Binghamton On Tap’ craft beer festival sold out this Saturday. 2,000 people sampled over 100 beers, ales, ciders at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on Water Street.

Several local radio stations were brought together through Townsquare Media, a national marketing organization, to prepare the event. Jay Franiak, host of the ‘Afternoon Drive’ on 98.1’s The Hawk, said the festival is a great way to bring listeners together.

“We love to have these local events. We’re a local radio station, we play a ton of music, we talk to all of our listeners and then we come to these things,” said Franiak.

Townsquare Media owns ‘America On Tap’, an organization that sponsors local craft beer festivals and customizes them according to their location around the country. ‘Binghamton On Tap’ hosted local favorites such as Galaxy Brewing Company and Water Street Brewing Company.

“People come in ready to go. They’re ready to drink, ready to have a good time! They’re ready to call a taxi or an Uber at the end of the day as well,” said Franiak.

The festival featured 15 local vendors which sold food products and other crafts. Live screen printing and a band provided its own Binghamton spin on a nationally enjoyed past time.

“I feel like beer brings people together, especially craft beer,” said Franiak. “There’s a lot of hard work put into it. People dedicate their lives to the science and its nice to bring the community in the Binghamton area to sample some of these local beers and see the hard work these brewers put into it.”