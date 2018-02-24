Update: Investigation Into Threat at Spencer-Van Etten High School Concluded

The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District has released an update on the threat to the high school on Friday.

Superintendent Joseph Morgan said in a letter posted on the district website that an Instagram post shared on Facebook claimed that a student planned to "shoot up the school".

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office immediately began investigating and found that the threat started from an incident at the high school on Wednesday, where students overheard others talking about a movie about a school shooting and the recent incident in Parkland.

According to Morgan, the conversation spread, making people think there was going to be a shooting at Spencer-Van Etten High.

Morgan added that authorities found there to be no credibility to the threat and students and staff were not in danger.

According to tweets sent out by Morgan on Saturday, the district became aware of the threat Friday evening.

There will be police presence across the district Monday, and counselors will be available to students.