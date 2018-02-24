Threat at Spencer-Van Etten High School Under Investigation

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made to Spencer-Van Etten High School on Friday.

According to tweets sent out by Superintendent of Schools, Joseph Morgan, the district became aware of the threat Friday evening, and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Another tweet added that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat to the high school to determine if it’s real.

No further details are available on the nature of the threat.

Morgan said in a reply that the district will “definitely set up a meeting” to share what information they can.

Please be aware that an investigation takes time. We are doing

our best to resolve this case in a very timely manner. Also know that we

are unable to provide exact details of the situation to protect the

identification of our student(s). — Joseph Morgan (@svecsd1) February 24, 2018