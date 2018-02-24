  • Home


Threat at Spencer-Van Etten High School Under Investigation

Credit: Spencer Van Etten High School Facebook Page Credit: Spencer Van Etten High School Facebook Page
SPENCER, N.Y. -

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made to Spencer-Van Etten High School on Friday.

According to tweets sent out by Superintendent of Schools, Joseph Morgan, the district became aware of the threat Friday evening, and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Another tweet added that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threat to the high school to determine if it’s real.

No further details are available on the nature of the threat.

Morgan said in a reply that the district will “definitely set up a meeting” to share what information they can.