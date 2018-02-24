Binghamton Man Convicted on Child Porn Charges for Second Time

A Binghamton man was convicted on child pornography charges for the second time on Friday.

Rolan Kyzer, 39, was found guilty of receipt and possession of child pornography after a three-day trial in federal court.

A press release from U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith’s office states that Probation Officers searched Kyzer’s Binghamton home in November of 2016, finding a laptop, iPod, and other devices.

Upon search, 25,000 images and videos were found.

Kyzer was convicted back in 2003 on the same charges, and was sentenced to 9 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

Kyzer is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

He’s facing at least 15 years in prison.