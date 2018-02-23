4 in a row, B-Dev's streak continues

Mario Lucia scored twice as the Binghamton Devils cruised to a 5-1 win over the visiting Belleville Senators in front of over 4,000 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. The win was Binghamton’s fourth in a row.

The Devils scored two power-play goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead. Jacob MacDonald fed Christoph Bertschy at the top of the right wing circle who let a shot go through traffic that went by goaltender Chris Driedger for the lead. The goal was Bertschy’s tenth of the year and second on the power play since joining the Devils just 5:22 into the game. Assists were credited to MacDonald and Bracken Kearns.

Mario Lucia put the Devils up 2-0 on the man advantage with his first since coming to Binghamton and seventh overall. Lucia picked up the puck in front of the net and lifted a backhander by the glove of Driedger at 14:16 with helpers from Nick Lappin and Bertschy. The Devils took a 2-0 lead into the intermission along with a 21-4 shot advantage.

Daniel Ciampini put the Senators on the board right off an offensive zone faceoff. Ciampini scooped up the loose puck in the hash marks off the draw and beat goaltender Ken Appleby for his fourth of the year from Mike Blunden and Jim O’Brien at 4:38.

Binghamton added to the lead as Lucia fired in his second of the night and eighth of the year. Lucia let a shot go from the bottom of the left wing circle that found a way by Driedger who was covering the right post. Lucia’s goal was helped by Jake Walman and Michael Kapla for a 3-1 lead at 8:19 of the second.

The third power-play goal of the night gave the Devils a 4-1 lead off the stick of Kearns. Nick Lappin fired a shot on net that Kearns pulled in and sent over the pads of Driedger on the left side for his 12th goal of the year and 38th point overall with 4:32 left in the second. Kearns’ goal had assists credited to Lappin and Bertschy and took a 4-1 lead into the third period with a 38-15 shot lead.

Kevin Rooney added to the lead in the third period with his tenth of the year from Michael Latta and Ben Thomson at 9:44. The 5-1 lead held up as the final score with Appleby stopping 20 in the win and Driedger denying 48 of 53 shots in the loss.

Courtesy: Binghamton Devils