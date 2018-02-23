Section IV Basketball playoffs finals

Section IV Basketball playoffs finalsPosted: Updated:
BROOME COUNTY, NY
High school basketball is nearing the end for many teams across the Southern Tier. Friday, another round of Section IV playoffs is in the books, here are your finals from today's tournament play:
Class AA Girls
- Horseheads - 58 def. Binghamton - 49 Final
Class A Boys
- Johnson City - 74 def. Union-Endicott - 62 Final
Class B Boys
- Owego Free Academy - 68 def. Dryden - 41 Final
- Waverly - 59 def. Norwich - 57 Final
- Oneonta - 71 def. Chenango Valley - 60 Final
- Seton Catholic - 80 def. Whitney Point - 45 Final
Class B Girls
- Owego Free Academy - 73 def. Dryden - 28 Final
Class C Boys
- Walton - 52 def. Sidney - 47 Final
- Tioga - 72 def. Elmira Notre Dame - 56 Final
- Lansing - 54 def. Moravia - 49 Final
- Unadilla - 69 def. Union Springs - 60 Final
Class D Boys
- Newfield - 82 def. Hunter-Tannersville - 35 Final
- Delhi - 73 def. Morris - 58 Final
- Gilbertsville Mount-Upton - 59 def. Deposit-Hancock - 53 Final
- South Kortright - 50 def. Franklin - 47 Final
Note worthy statistics:
Seton Catholic's Leo Gallagher scored 25 points in the Saints outing against the Whitney Point Eagles.
South Kortright's Aiden Fox made a buzzer-beating half court shot to win the game against Franklin.
Nate Craft, for Delhi, netted 34 points against Morris.
Owego Free Academy's Anna Felice tied the Indians' game record for most 3-point shots made in a single game.
#7 Ranked Unadilla Valley upset #2 ranked Union Springs.