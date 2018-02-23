Section IV Basketball playoffs finals

High school basketball is nearing the end for many teams across the Southern Tier. Friday, another round of Section IV playoffs is in the books, here are your finals from today's tournament play:

Class AA Girls

Horseheads - 58 def. Binghamton - 49 Final

Class A Boys

Johnson City - 74 def. Union-Endicott - 62 Final

Class B Boys

Owego Free Academy - 68 def. Dryden - 41 Final

Waverly - 59 def. Norwich - 57 Final

Oneonta - 71 def. Chenango Valley - 60 Final

Seton Catholic - 80 def. Whitney Point - 45 Final

Class B Girls

Owego Free Academy - 73 def. Dryden - 28 Final

Class C Boys

Walton - 52 def. Sidney - 47 Final

Tioga - 72 def. Elmira Notre Dame - 56 Final

Lansing - 54 def. Moravia - 49 Final

Unadilla - 69 def. Union Springs - 60 Final

Class D Boys

Newfield - 82 def. Hunter-Tannersville - 35 Final

Delhi - 73 def. Morris - 58 Final

Gilbertsville Mount-Upton - 59 def. Deposit-Hancock - 53 Final

South Kortright - 50 def. Franklin - 47 Final

Note worthy statistics:

Seton Catholic's Leo Gallagher scored 25 points in the Saints outing against the Whitney Point Eagles.

South Kortright's Aiden Fox made a buzzer-beating half court shot to win the game against Franklin.

Nate Craft, for Delhi, netted 34 points against Morris.

Owego Free Academy's Anna Felice tied the Indians' game record for most 3-point shots made in a single game.

#7 Ranked Unadilla Valley upset #2 ranked Union Springs.