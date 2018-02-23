St. Anthony's Draws Hundreds for Famous Fish Fry

The famous fish fry at St. Anthony of Padua in Endicott is in its second week, and hundreds are coming out to dine-in or take their dinners to go.

“The winter doldrums get a little bit tough on us so this is an opportunity for us to come together.”

Father Jim Serowik, Pastor at St. Anthony’s, says it’s nice to see his parish unite with the Endicott community for the Lenten season.

“It’s kind of like a gift that we have from our parish to the community to help them to come in and to enjoy one another’s company.”

The church serves up baked or fried fish, along with perogies or mashed potatoes as a side, and mixed vegetables.

Over 50 volunteers cook up the fish dinners, collect money, and serve beverages.

Last week over 500 people stopped by, and this Friday the church saw over 300 people.

“We go to church here every Sunday you know, we just love it. It’s a nice thing to have in honor of Easter.”

Bob Corwin, a resident of Endicott and member of St. Anthony’s for over 60 years, says his favorite part of the fish fry is the drive-thru. Tonight he’s picking dinner up for his wife.

“I said, well, I’ll go get it. She filled out the form and I went right up here to get ‘em.”

Starting at 3 p.m. you can drive up to the back of the church and young volunteers will take your order and bring your meal right up to your window.

If you’re looking to sit down and enjoy, the dining room opens at 4 p.m. Both run until 6:30 p.m.

Mayor of Endicott, John Bertoni, has been a member of the church for many years and comes to the fish fry every Friday during Lent.

“It brings back great memories and it brings back you know the time I spent here forever and great food.”

Bertoni says his favorite part of the dinner is the company.

“People that you see on Sundays, people that you see on the street, people that you see here on Fridays, you can’t beat that.”

The fish fry has been going on for over 20 years and has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“It brings you to your church one more day, and nothing wrong with that, that’s a good thing.”

The last day of the fish fry is Friday, March 23rd.