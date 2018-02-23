Lunar New Year Celebration at BU

The Chinese American Student Union (CASU) held their annual Lunar New Year Banquet on Friday night at the Mandela Room.

Over 200 students came out to celebrate the lunar new year tonight. The event held featured games, music, and food. It's been going on for several years and is a place for students to come together who can't go home to their families across the county-- to celebrate the special occasion.

"Well not a lot of people get to go home, and we're just trying to provide them with a way to feel more connected to their culture while their studying in Bing. It's just a really great way to talk to friends, and have fun together," said Jenny Yguan.

The popular event had tickets sold out, that they even had to turn some kids away.