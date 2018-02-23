Three Charged in Otsego County Drug Bust

CNET, assisted by the NYSP SORT and Troop "C" Uniform Force executed a search warrant Friday at 627 Prentice Gorge Road in the Town of Unadilla, following a two-month narcotics investigation. Darryl R. Lloyd, age 35, Justin A. Lloyd, age 27 and Nicole S. Ruiz, age 27 were in the residence and taken into custody without incident.



The following evidence was seized:



11 ounces of cocaine. 11 ounces of concentrated cannabis, 15 pounds of processed marihuana, digital scales, drug packaging material, grinder utilized to mix cocaine containing cocaine residue, cell phones, approximately $8000.00 in U.S. Currency and $2000.00 in Western Union checks.



Arrests:

Darryl R. Lloyd, age 35 of Unadilla, New York.

Justin A. Lloyd, age 27 of Unadilla, New York.

Nicole S. Ruiz, age 27 of Unadilla, New York.



The three defendants were charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree a Class A-I Felony, Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree a Class C Felony and two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree a Misdemeanor.



The defendants were arraigned before the Town of Otego Court and remanded to the Otsego County Jail without bail.













