Pirohis Are Back At Saint Michael's

Flour, eggs, a whole lot of potato and cheese, all served up in butter and onions. The Saint Michael's pirohi sale is back for the 55th year. It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the Binghamton church. Father Jim Dutko says volunteers will pinch thousands of pirohis to be sold as part of the annual tradition.

"Some people who moved out of town to different parts of the United States somehow manage to be in Binghamton during the Lenten season and walk back through those doors because they remember when they were younger and lived here this is something they did," says Father Dutko.

The annual Pirohi Sale is back at Saint Michael's in Binghamton for the 55th year. The sale is every Friday during the Lenten season. pic.twitter.com/JO2zASCzJg — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 23, 2018





The pirohi sale will take place at Saint Michael's on Clinton Street every Friday throughout the Lenten season.