Windsor Woman Arrested For Assault in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -

Binghamton police on Friday arrested a Windsor woman for assault following a Thursday night dispute involving two people in the city's First Ward.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Danielle Harris of Windsor cut an adult male on Clinton Street. He was treated at a nearby hospital for non-life threatening wounds.

Authorities say Harris and the victim knew each other. Harris faces second-degree assault, a class d felony.