Hey BU sports fans...need a Lyft?

Hey Binghamton sports fans...need a Lyft? -- The Binghamton University Athletics Department announced, Thursday, BU has officially partnered with ride-sharing company Lyft.

Lyft has become the first ever ride-sharing partner of Binghamton University, effective immediately.

According to BU Athletic officials, an area will be designated for drop-off and pick-up zones located at the Events Center for any game that takes place there.

"We want to provide fans the exceptional transportation options, so they can focus on the game. [BU's] job is to deliver them safely," said Derek Wedgeworth, Market Manager of Lyft Upstate NY.

To use Lyft, Bearcats fans or students can download the Lyft app to any mobile device. New users will receive $20 in free credit when downloading the Lyft app using promo code "GOBING".

Binghamton University and Lyft will be running several incentive programs and giveaways throughout the year.