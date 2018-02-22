BPD Shuts Down Part of Clinton Street

Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chenango, NY
Delaware, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
