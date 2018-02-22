BPD Shuts Down Part of Clinton Street

The Binghamton Police Department shut down a portion of Clinton St. Thursday as they were investigating an incident shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Detectives were on scene but could not confirm what exactly they were investigating. Police were using flashlights to search the ground of the Boys and Girls Club.

Police are checking the ground with flashlights in front of the Boys and Girls Club. Two officers have been knocking on doors of businesses lining Clinton Street. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/WlpRAnzmgH — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) February 23, 2018

A portion of Clinton St. in Binghamton is shut down while police investigate an incident that happened around 9:30 p.m. Police not confirming what exactly they're investigating. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/wYO41Slilh — Amanda Pitts WICZ (@AmandaPittsTV) February 23, 2018

