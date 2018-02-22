Bearcats remain one win away from 20 wins

The Binghamton women's basketball team (19-9, 10-5 AE) dropped its final regular-season home game 57-53 to six-time defending conference champion Albany (23-5, 12-3 AE) in an America East women's basketball game on Wednesday evening at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The loss snapped the Bearcats' four-game winning streak.



Senior guard Imani Watkins scored a team-high 19 points while senior center Alyssa James turned in her 20th career double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Junior forward Rebecca Carmody added 10 points and eight rebounds.



Binghamton appeared to be in control of the game, going up 39-22 at halftime. Nursing an 11-9 lead after one period, the Bearcats outscored the Great Danes 28-13 over the next 10 minutes.



In the second half, however, the Great Dane defense clamped down the Binghamton attack, allowing only 14 points over the final 20 minutes.



Albany roared all the way back to tie the game at 50-50 on a three-point field goal by Mackenzie Trpcic with 5:10 left in regulation. After nearly three minutes of scoreless action Jessica Fequiere put the Great Danes ahead to stay with another three-point field goal at the 2:41 mark.



Tropic then gave Albany some breathing room, sinking another three-point field with 1:14 left to go, padding the lead to 56-50.



Trpcic tied Watkins for the game high with 19 points. Fequiere added 13 points.



Off the bench, sophomore guard Karlee Krchnavi finished with seven points, nine rebounds and two assists.



The Great Dane defense forced 22 turnovers and scored 32 points in the paint.



Binghamton closes out the regular season at Hartford on Sunday at 2 p.m.

