Taking The Plunge: SUNY Broome Raises Scholarship Money

It's the perfect day for a swim. The snow was swirling around an icy pool, but law enforcement, faculty, and students at SUNY Broome jumped in anyway, all for a good cause.

"Everyone else jumped in and I was kind of a wuss and I walked in. You can just feel like your breath is just gone and it's almost like you stop living for a moment," says Andrew Kinner, a student at SUNY Broome.

Participants gathered sponsors, so the longer they stayed in the water, the more money was donated to the Wes Warren Memorial Scholarship Fund to help students majoring in criminal justice.

Law enforcement is taking the plunge... To raise money for scholarships at @sunybroome pic.twitter.com/rMYEYNJcDW — Amy Hogan (@AmyHoganTV) February 22, 2018





"I was fortunate enough to get enough sponsors for $100 a minute, so I've been in here for about 10 minutes, 11 minutes," says Criminal Justice faculty member Leigh Morrissey.

This is the 5th year the college has held the fundraising event.