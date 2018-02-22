Original Nirchi's Pizza in Endicott Closing for Possible Restructuring

After 51 years of service, the original Nirchi's Pizza on Pine Street in Endicott is closing for possible restructuring.

Fox 40 spoke to the owner of Nirchi's, Patty Nirchi, who said this in a statement:

"After 51 years, the original store located at Pine Street in Endicott is closing for possible reconstruction. It was a very difficult decision to make. The Pine Street store started out as a grocery store ran by the Nirchi family after they arrived from Italy. We appreciate all the support through the years at that location."

Nirchi added that the store is very old, and once she finds out the cost of restructuring, she will make her decision then.

The Pine Street location will close on Sunday, February 25, at 8 p.m.

The other Nirchi's Pizza locations in Binghamton, Vestal, Conklin, and Endicott will remain open.